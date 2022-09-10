DANVILLE — Carolle Ann Girouard (Shotts), 78, passed away peacefully on Aug. 30, 2022.
Carolle was born Dec. 28, 1943, in Danville, to Jack and Barbara Shotts. She married Dr. Ronald R. Girouard on Aug. 20, 1966, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, in Danville. The two enjoyed 56 years of marriage and together have three children.
Carolle is survived by her husband, Dr. Ronald R. Girouard; children, Dr. Curtis R. Girouard (Laura), Jacob W. Girouard (Carina), and Laure’ R. Arnold (Jeremy); four grandchildren, Jack, Cassidy, Connor, and Brandon Girouard; sister, Barbara Leach; brother-in-law, Dr. George E. Girouard, sister-in-law, Mary Ann Girouard; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Barbara Shotts; sister, Sue Ashby; and in-laws, Raymond and Esther Girouard.
Carolle attended and graduated from Danville High School and the University of Illinois, where she was a member of the sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma and earned a B.A. in graphic arts and design. She had great artistic ability, which showed in her work of many years as a graphic artist, her decorating skills, love of all genres of art, and many works created for loved ones. Carolle worked for many years as a graphic artist for Domar & Associates in Danville, and Christie Clinic in Champaign. Over the years, she created billboards and other items for well-known local establishments such as Jocko’s Pizza Inn, Lee’s Famous Recipe and Kelly Printing, to name a few. She also put her artistic talents to work in many personal projects for St. Paul’s Parish, Schlarman High School, and Danville Country Club.
In retirement, Carolle loved to travel to Northern Michigan on many memorable family summer trips, Florida in the winters, and a special trip to Europe with her husband and a close group of longtime friends. She loved playing cards with a cherished group of ladies and had a passion for gardening, cooking, and knitting. She was also a longtime member of the Danville Country Club, parishioner of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and member of “Keeping Vermilion County Beautiful”.
Carolle will be greatly missed by her loving family and many close friends. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834 has been entrusted with arrangements. Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Schlarman Development Foundation, the Zeke Bratkowski Scholarship Fund, or the Danville Garden Club.