COLLISON — Carolyn Anna Newman, age 62, was born July 1, 1957, and passed away at 8:53 p.m. on Saturday (June 6, 2020) at home.
Carolyn was born in Danville and raised on a farm in rural Rossville. She attended Potomac grade and high schools; she graduated in 1975. She loved art and used her skills to write and illustrate a children’s book.
Carolyn was also fond of nature and the countryside and entertaining kids/friends around a bonfire making numerous memories.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo Newman and Edith (Bode) Newman; an older brother, Vernon; and younger sister, Delores Baker.
She leaves behind an older brother, Eugene “Gene” (Carol) Newman of Potomac; older sisters, Margaret (Dennis) Appl of Ogden and Rose (Iftekhar Ahmed) Newman of La Crescenta, Calif.; a younger brother, Paul Newman of Fithian; as well as two nieces, five nephews and 13 grandnieces and grandnephews.
A private service will be held for immediate family.