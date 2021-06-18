GARLAND, Texas — Carolyn Bobowski, formerly of Champaign, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at home in Garland, Texas.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, a brother and her husband of over 37 years, Stanley Bobowski, M.D.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Rosalie) Bobowski of Dallas, and Tracy (Bob) Sarna of Fairview, Texas; and grandchildren, Michael and Elise Bobowski.
Carolyn was born in Jacksonville, Fla., and she met Stan when he was a resident at the hospital where she worked. They wed on March 16, 1956, and began a journey across the country, as Stan’s work took them to Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Tampa. Carolyn and Stan eventually settled in Champaign, when Stan joined Burnham City Hospital as its pathologist.
Carolyn loved to go above and beyond in raising her children, from making elaborate Halloween costumes for school, to planning family trips, to making sandwiches for Illini tailgating. However, her greatest joy seemed to come by serving as “House Mom” to Richard’s and Tracy’s friends. Everyone was welcome at the Bobowski household and made to feel that way by Carolyn.
Carolyn will be deeply missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing her. No services are planned, in accordance with Carolyn’s wishes.