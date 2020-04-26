URBANA — Carolyn S. Broeker, 80, of Urbana passed away at 4:41 a.m. Friday (April 24, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Due to COVID-19, the funeral home is only allowing small groups in at a time and requires social distancing.
Carolyn’s funeral and graveside will be private.
Carol was born in Champaign on April 9, 1940, to Ruth (McDonald) Smith and Virgil Smith; they preceded her in death. On Nov. 8, 1965, Carol married Ray Lee Broeker in Champaign; he passed away on Nov. 14, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Alicia Hinners (Byron Miller) of Oakwood and Laura Lathem of Dahlonega, Ga., and her stepson, Ricky (Becky) Broeker of Thomasboro. Seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive her.
Carol graduated from Champaign Central and worked for many businesses throughout her life, Magnavox, Meadow Gold Ice Cream, Hansvedt Industries, Frasca International and Rockwell Automation. After retirement, she worked for First Student as a bus monitor. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s honor to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.