FITHIAN — Carolyn Burke, 83, of Fithian passed away at 5:34 a.m. Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Carolyn was born Oct. 12, 1935, the daughter of Ruben and Sara (Lewis) Pate in Fairmount. She married Thomas Burke on July 2, 1955, in Jefferson, Ind., and he preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2018.
Survivors include her daughters, Joan Marie Krigbaum of Parker, Texas, Beth (Timothy) Puzey of Fithian and Melissa Paris of Catlin; her grandchildren, Charles (Joel Price) Krigbaum, Emily (Andy) Stuckey, Holly (Casey Mester) Paris, Nick Paris and Jin Zhang; as well as her great-grandchild, Isabella Stuckey.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; her two sisters; Mary Lou Pate and Jane Taylor; and one brother, Raymond Pate.
Carolyn was a member of the Muncie Baptist Church and was a retired school teacher at Oakwood Grade School. She was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed spending her free time crafting, reading, gardening, feeding the birds and even enjoyed playing video games.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Dave Garver officiating. A celebration of life memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Muncie Baptist Church, 205 Main St., Muncie, with Pastor Dave Garver officiating. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Muncie Baptist Church in Muncie or the American Cancer Association.
