ST. JOSEPH — Carolyn Coble, 83, of St. Joseph passed away at 1:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Memorial services will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, St. Joseph.
Carolyn was born June 19, 1936, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Virgil and Thelma (Campbell) York. She moved to St. Joseph in 1962, spending the rest of her life here.
She is survived by her three sons, Wayde (Cathy Armstrong) White of Ludlow, Lonnie (Susan) Fiscus of St. Joseph and Danny (Melissa Siler) Fiscus of St. Joseph; two stepchildren, Dennis Fiscus and Carroll Vane; seven grandchildren, Heidi White, Travis White, Michael Fiscus, Mariah Scott, Nicole Fiscus, Codie Fiscus and Brandon Fiscus; and two great-grandchildren, Justice Scott and Riley Vannarath.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jenett Clark; and two grandchildren, Maddison Fiscus and Sarah Fiscus.
Carolyn enjoyed being around people, going out to eat, cookies and coffee, and scrapbooking.
Memorials may be made to the family.