NAPERVILLE — Carolyn Hocker Cooper departed this earth Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) peacefully in her sleep. She was surrounded by her family, and was a resident of Naperville.
Carolyn Hocker Cooper was born Nov. 25, 1929, to her parents, George and Rachel Hocker. She was the second of six children. They lived on High Street in Hummelstown, Pa., during the Great Depression. Carolyn graduated from Hummelstown High School, where she was an athlete and an excellent student. Carolyn received a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania and a master's in education from the University of Pittsburgh.
She started a long successful nursing career in Pennsylvania, where she rapidly rose to the position of director of nursing at the New Kensington General Hospital. She continued her impact on the field after her family moved to Urbana in 1968, and she became one of the founding faculty members of the Parkland College Nursing Program in Champaign, where she eventually became department chair. Carolyn received multiple prestigious awards over the course of her career as a registered nurse and professor of nursing, and there are surely many health care providers in central Illinois and beyond who owe part of their success to Carolyn’s dedication to education, mentoring and acts of service.
Carolyn Cooper was a feminist pioneer in combining her career with a full and beneficent family life. She easily made friends in the community and her career. She was steadfast in maintaining strong bonds within her family. She attended church regularly and consistently gave generously and volunteered her time to enrich the community. Carolyn loved to travel throughout the world and did so with a genuine flair for adventure. She loved the ocean and the beach and shared it regularly with her children and grandchildren.
Her children are deeply grateful for the many ways their mother imparted to them a love of people and for the diversity of humankind that blesses all of us. Courtesy, generosity and gratitude lived in her heart, and she imparted those qualities to her family. She loved music, film, theater and dance, and she developed a deep love of opera later in life. Carolyn possessed a lovely mezzo voice that gave peace and contentment to all her children, and she was an accomplished pianist.
Carolyn is survived by her two sisters, Jean Hocker Guth and Mary Alice Hocker Bird; as well as her children, Leslee Rachel Cooper (Edward Schoelwer), Julia (John) Andreoni, Evan (Karen) Cooper and Jennifer (Doug) Meyer; and also her grandchildren, John Andreoni, Mason Cooper, Magdalen Andreoni, Mark Andreoni, Thomas Meyer and George Meyer.
Visitation will be hosted Monday, Oct. 14, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the home residence of her daughter, Julia Andreoni, 1386 Deep Run Road, Naperville, IL 60540. Visitation will also be held Friday, Oct. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 100 W. Main St., Hummelstown, PA 17036. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Hummelstown, Pa.
Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit friedrich-jones.com.