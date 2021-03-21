CHAMPAIGN — Carolyn D. McKenzie died unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her son, Cory Alan McKenzie; and four siblings.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Monica Lynn McKenzie; her brother, Ricky Hendricks; her sister, Delores Aarons; two half-brothers, Alan and Tony Hendricks; and many other family and friends.
Carolyn loved to play and listen to music of all sorts, play word games and work jigsaw puzzles. She had a neverending love of the beach and had always dreamed of moving back to California.
She took great joy in volunteering at Salt & Light thrift store in Champaign and all the lovely friends she made there.
Carolyn was a private person but could always make a new friend in a heartbeat. Her laughter was infectious. She was truly loved and will be severely missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Per her wishes, a party is being planned for this summer in Champaign. If you are interested in attending, please contact her daughter at carolynmemorial2@gmail.com.