SAVOY — Carolyn A. Ficklin, 76, of Savoy passed away at home Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020).
Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Due to COVID-19, all guests are required to wear a mask. Thank you.
Carolyn was born June 19, 1944, in Champaign to parents Roscoe and Ruby Havice.
She graduated from Central High School in Champaign. Carolyn married Gordon Ficklin on Dec. 8, 1963. During her career, Carolyn worked as a receptionist at The Illini and as a bank teller. She was a member of the local bowling league and was dedicated to attending every game her son played in for over 15 years. Carolyn was an avid reader and loved watching cooking shows. She was a dog lover and throughout the years cared for her dogs, Dynamite, Tojo, Prince, Spanky, Rascal and Bo.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Christina McGregor.
Survivors include her son, G.R. Ficklin of Tolono, and grandchildren, Josie King and Jordan Ward.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the family. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.