URBANA — Carolyn Fay Fowler, 66, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 16, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Oct. 20, 1954, in Chicago, to David and Barbara Richmond.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Raymond Fischer and Daniel (Sarah) Fischer; grandchildren, David, Kaytlynn, McKenzie and Tatum; and great-granddaughter, Hera.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and two brothers.
Carolyn enjoyed fishing and reading. She loved to watch crime dramas and soap operas.
A private celebration of life service with be held at a future date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join Carolyn’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.