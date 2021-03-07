TOLONO — Carolyn Jane Harden, 63, of Tolono passed away at 3 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021.
She has a son, Nathan Harden of Tolono, and a daughter, Tonya Hartman also of Tolono; two grandchildren, Alyssa Hartman (nickname Bissy) and Brooke Hartman; her mother, Betty Martin of Florida; three sisters, Elaine Wegener, Sherry (Jay) Huddleston and Theresa Carney; and one brother, Carl Mintz Jr.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Mintz Sr.
Carolyn was born Aug. 28, 1957, in the Miami area. She married David Harden of Tolono on July 2, 1977.
They welcomed their son, Nathan, on Sept. 21, 1978, and then a year later, a daughter, Tonya, on Sept. 7, 1979.
Carolyn worked many years at Tri Star Marketing in Urbana. She later worked at The Atkins Group in Urbana, where she not only found a job she loved but also a business to work for that treated her like family till the very end of her passing.
She loved spending time with her grandkids, watching hours of the Hallmark Channel, spending summers in her backyard pool and raising many sheltie dogs through the years.
She will be missed by many, but her memory will live on in our hearts forever.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., Tolono. There will be a private funeral and burial Saturday.
Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.