CISSNA PARK — Carolyn Mae Hari, 96, of Phoenix, formerly of Cissna Park and Loda, passed away Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at the home she shared with her daughter.
She was born on May 2, 1924, in Onarga, a daughter of Benjamin and Esther (Frintz) Neukomm. Carolyn married Marvin J. Hari in Kankakee on Feb. 15, 1945, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2014.
Survivors include one son, Michael Lee (Janice) Hari of Paxton; one daughter, Arly Sue Hari of Phoenix; two grandsons, Michael Benjamin Hari of Clarence and Jason Christopher (Barbie) Hari of San Angelo, Texas; three great-granddaughters, Mollie, Allene and Brittney; four great-grandsons, James, Jonathan, Jackson and Josiah; one great-great-grandson, Declan; one brother, Al (Geri) Neukomm of Morton; and two sisters, Virginia (Richard, deceased) Ehman of Cissna Park and Susie (Glen) Hodel of Heyworth.
Carolyn graduated from Cissna Park High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for most of her life, beginning at JC Penney in Watseka before graduation. She retired from her position at Ford County Nursing Home.
She loved every minute with her family and her nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren cherish their memories of time spent with her.
Mom was wonderfully loving and caring. Her life of self-sacrifice to help others was inspiring. She loved to sing, and in her later years touched many hearts with her signature song, “Count your many blessings, name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.”
Carolyn was a member of Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service, which will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Apostolic Christian Church, Cissna Park. Ministers of the church will officiate. Burial will follow in Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian HarvestCall or Gateway Woods Children’s Home.
Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park. Please share memories of Carolyn at knappfuneralhomes.com.