CHAMPAIGN — Carolyn Harvell, 76, of Champaign departed this life on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care, Champaign.
Carolyn was born Nov. 28, 1944, in New Orleans, the daughter of Mary and Claude Farlow.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 30. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with services from 11 a.m. to noon. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 E. Washington St., Springfield, is handling arrangements.