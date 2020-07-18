MAHOMET — Carolyn S. Hearn, 77, of Mahomet passed away at 7:34 p.m. Thursday (July 16, 2020) at her residence.
Carolyn was born on April 19, 1943, in Joliet, the daughter of Richard "Dick" and Geneva (Rainwater) Funk Valentine. She married James R. "Jim" Hearn on June 11, 1961, in Monticello. He passed away April 13, 2003.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, Todd Hearn (fiancee Susan Kingdon) of Mahomet and Deron Hearn (Mary) of Hume; daughter, Gina Cripe (Jason) of Mahomet; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; stepbrother, Robert Valentine of Champaign; and stepsisters, Nancy Benson of DeLand and Donna Pfeffer of Seymour.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepparents; grandparents; husband; brother, Richard Valentine; great-grandson, Kaiden; and loyal companion, "Rio."
Carolyn worked as an administrative secretary for 35 years at the University of Illinois. Carolyn enjoyed life every day! She stated she was very “blessed” with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading in her gazebo and loved supporting the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Cardinals for many years.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Corn Belt Fire Department in Mahomet or an organization of the donor’s choice.
