MAHOMET — Carolyn Alene Larson of Troy passed away in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday, June 15, 2020, following a visit with her beloved sister, Darlene Davis.
Carolyn was born in Champaign on March 11, 1946, to Ralph and Dorothy Belcher of Seymour. She lived the majority of her life in Mahomet, graduating from Mahomet-Seymour High School in 1964.
She married Donald Wayne Larson of Milford on April 2, 1967. The two were married for 44 years prior to his death in 2011.
Carolyn was also preceded in death by her son, Brian Larson, and beloved dog, Donny.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Troy Smith, and daughter, Lisa Larson, all of Troy. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan, Meaghan and Caitlyn Smith and Brittany, Abbey and Peyton Larson. She had one infant great-grandchild, Quinn. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Darlene Davis of Albuquerque.
Carolyn retired from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in May 2010 following 22 years of service in administration for the undergraduate college of liberal arts. During her life in Mahomet, Carolyn was a member of Mahomet United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020. Updates to any service arrangement changes will be made available on Carolyn’s Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets of Troy, Ill., through their website, partnersforpetsil.org/.