URBANA — URBANA — Carol Marsh, 92, of Urbana passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Carol is survived by her son, Douglas Marsh of Urbana, and daughter, Sue (Jack) Wilson of Champaign.
A memorial gathering will be held at a future date.
Carol was born April 30, 1927, in Oak Park. Carol’s father and mother were Herbert and Abigail (Lumaree) Jones.
She married Marvin Marsh on June 24, 1950. He passed away on April 3, 2015.
Marv and Carol moved to Marquette Heights in 1955. In 1964, they moved the family to the Champaign-Urbana area.
In the 1950s, Carol was employed by the state of Illinois, where she worked occasionally for Adlai Stevenson.
Upon moving to Champaign-Urbana, she worked in the psychology department at the University of Illinois. She retired in 1980.
Carol had a green thumb. She loved gardening. She especially enjoyed her orchids.
She loved all animals.
The family would to thank R.Angels for providing excellent service.
Arrangements were provided by Renner-Wikoff of Urbana.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
She really was the best mom ever. She will be sadly missed.