GOLD CANYON, Ariz. — Born in Sioux Rapids, Iowa, on March 31, 1937, Carolyn (Willard) McCann spent most of adult her life in Hoopeston, where she raised her family and assisted her husband in his chiropractic practice.
Carolyn was baptized in 1966 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was very active in her faith until her death. She loved to sing and was known for her beautiful voice.
She retired in Gold Canyon, Ariz., where she passed away on Nov. 11, 2019.
Her husband of more than 61 years, James McCann was the love of her life and he preceded her in death on July 18, 2019. She was also proceeded by her parents, Harry and Jennie Willard; her sister, Naomi Casey; four brothers, Melvin, Virgil, Francis and Harvey Willard. Carolyn is survived by her children, Vivian McCann (Dennis) Komori of Palmdale, Calif., and James R. McCann of Champaign; grandchildren, Joseph and Michael Borror, Cole Komori, and Mason (Jessica) McCann and Jordon (Cathy) McCann; great-grandchildren, Selphie, Spencer, Simon and Dylinn McCann.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 255 S. Winchester Road, Apache Junction, Ariz.
The family gratefully requests donations can be made to “Friends of Apache Junction, Paws and Claws” (animal rescue), 725 E. Baseline Ave. Apache Junction, AZ, 85119.