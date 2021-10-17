CHAMPAIGN — Carolyn R. Mullally, 78, of Champaign died peacefully Wednesday morning (Oct. 13, 2021) with her daughters, Katy Mullally and Patty Mullally, at her bedside.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 49 years, Donald P. Mullally.
Carolyn is also survived by her siblings, Greg Walczynski, Sue Torgerson, Steve Walczynski and Mary Ann Levine; and many relatives in her extended family, all of whom she loved a great deal.
Duluth, Minn., was Carolyn’s birthplace and the city where she earned her undergraduate degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota. She moved to Lansing, Mich., for graduate studies in psychology, at which point she met her future husband, Donald, at a Newman Center gathering. They married in 1966.
After the pair finished their graduate degrees, they moved to Champaign and started a family. Carolyn spent the early years of her daughters’ lives devoted to them. She later returned to paid work and completed a master in computer science at the University of Illinois.
The majority of her career centered around math and computer science. After retiring as associate director of the Division of Management Information at the University of Illinois, she went back to graduate school a third time, this time for a master of divinity at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. Needless to say, Carolyn loved learning. She served in pastoral care at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center until her final days.
Volunteering was always an important activity in Carolyn’s life. She felt deeply for those in need and delighted in giving her time and energy to others. Among her many volunteer activities was service to St. Mary Church. She played many roles, ranging from eucharistic minister to lector to coordinator of lay liturgical activities. In 2005, she received the Pere Marquette Award for dedicated service to the Diocese of Peoria. Carolyn was also committed to literacy, most recently by reading to children through WILL’s Book Mentor Project.
Anyone who knew her knew her generosity, especially when it came to food. This went as much for animals as for people. She delighted in feeding neighborhood cats and birds and had a daily struggle with the squirrels, who were the inadvertent beneficiaries of her magnanimity.
She took joy in gardening and transformed a barren backyard into a lush landscape of colorful flowers, which she arranged into bouquets all summer long. If you lived nearby, you may have been the recipient of an anonymous delivery of tomatoes or zucchini. Friends and family near and far loved her raspberry jam.
All who knew Carolyn are invited to a funeral Mass and celebration of her life afterward on Thursday, Oct. 21. The Mass will be said at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 612 E. Park St., Champaign, and the reception will be held at the WILL Campbell Hall, 300 N. Goodwin Ave., Urbana, afterward. Street parking will be available.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to C-U at Home, the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen or an organization serving the plight of those suffering disproportionately during this time of worldwide instability, such as the International Rescue Committee. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.