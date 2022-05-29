CHAMPAIGN — Carolyn Hope Ogren, 84, former longtime resident of Champaign, died Sunday (May 22, 2022) in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Carolyn was born Sept. 28, 1937, in New York City to Robert Alan and Josephine Corrigan Schottland and grew up in Ashland, Ky. She married William Lewis Ogren on June 24, 1967, in Ashland.
Carolyn was a talented and devoted educator. After receiving degrees from Northwestern University and Vanderbilt University, she taught biology at Eastern Kentucky University; Indiana University; Purdue University at Fort Wayne, Ind.; Niles West High School in Skokie; Parkland College in Champaign, where she was a founding faculty member; and the University of South Carolina at Beaufort.
Carolyn lived a full and active life. In addition to raising her family and teaching, she greatly enjoyed preparing attractive and delicious meals, attending and supporting the performing arts, playing bridge and canasta with her friends, and, particularly in retirement, reading and international travel.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, William Ogren of Colorado Springs; three children, Jason (Kristi) Ogren of Greeley, Colo., Aaron Ogren of Naperville and Susan (Luke) Gentry of Colorado Springs; four grandchildren, Julia Gentry, Lauren Gentry, Kadin Ogren and Jasmine Ogren; two sisters, Eleanor Dick and Roberta Macmillan; and a brother, Robert Schottland.
She was predeceased by a sister, Joan Stasior; and a grandson, Nathan Gentry.
To those who knew her, Carolyn will be fondly remembered and deeply missed, and we rejoice in the memory of her love and companionship.