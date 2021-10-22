DeLAND — Carolyn S. Neibarger, 81, of DeLand passed away at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) at her family home in DeLand.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at DeLand Christian Church, DeLand, with Danny Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Carolyn Neibarger Memorial Fund.
Carolyn was born July 4, 1940, in Robinson, the daughter of Harley and Bertha (Collins) Roberts. She married Lenard R. Neibarger on May 24, 1959, in Oblong.
Survivors include her husband, Lenard R. Neibarger of DeLand; children, Kimberly Neibarger of Homer, Karl (Denise) Neibarger of DeLand, Krystal (Gary) White of Mahomet and Korey (John Storey Williamson) Neibarger of Evanston; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob (Sue) Roberts of Robinson, Betty Griffith of Sevierville, Tenn., Connie Unger of Sullivan, Danny (Ceslie) Roberts of Urbana, Randy Roberts of Pulaski, Tenn., and Rodney Roberts of Robison; and sisters-in-law, Gladys Roberts of Annapolis and Lena Alsup of Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dave Roberts; and sister, Peggy Kurtain.
Carolyn worked at the DeLand school district for 16 years. She was a hardworking woman who had many jobs and enjoyed mowing.
