TUSCOLA — Carolyn S. Payton, 82, of Tuscola passed away at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday (June 30, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra officiating.
Carolyn was born on Feb. 13, 1939, in Tuscola, the daughter of Edgar S. “Bus” and Bernice H. Teeters Martin. She married James Donald Payton on June 28, 1958, in Tuscola. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Lori (Carl) Nichols of Tuscola; daughter-in-law, Patrice Payton of Simpsonville, Ky.; brother, Tony (Gabrielle) Martin of Champaign; brother-in-law, Don Murray of Rantoul; grandchildren, Christina Nichols, Holly (Michael) Pflum, Carolyn Payton, Joshua Nichols, Christopher Payton and James Payton; and great-granddaughters, Colette and Mia Pflum
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Christopher Payton; brother, Charles “Chuck” Martin; and sister, Charlene Murray.
Carolyn formerly worked at the Tuscola National Bank and retired from the State of Illinois Department of Public Aid, where she worked as a case worker for 30 years. She was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughters.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.