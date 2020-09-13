OAKWOOD — Carolyn S. Rasberry, 76, of Oakwood passed away at 6:43 a.m. Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) in the emergency room at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Carolyn was born May 7, 1944, in Danville, to John and Serena Roberta Latshaw Jack. She married Laney Warren Rasberry on Nov. 8, 1968, in Danville. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Jerry (Susan) Rasberry of Danville, Ind.; one daughter, Jennifer Rasberry of Catlin; three brothers, John (Jim Kennedy) Jack Jr. of Macomb, Norman Spires of Danville, Ill., and Bruce Spires of Covington, Ind.; one sister, Paula (Chuck) Wright of Danville, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Nancy Jack; and two grandchildren, Luke and Levi Rasberry.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Tony Jack.
Carolyn was the longtime manager of General Finance in Danville, Ill. She was a Master Gardener who enjoyed her flowers and loved her family.
Private family services will be held. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.