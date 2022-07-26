SAVOY — Carolyn Ann "Greenie" (Green) Scheu of Savoy earned her wings and became our angel in heaven on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was 72.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Bernadine Green; father, Thomas Leroy Green; and brother, Michael Green.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Scheu; two children, Kristie (Andrew) Lamoreux and Thomas (Kristine) Scheu; five grandchildren, Carly, Kayla, Quinn (Kristie and Andrew Lamoreux) and Oliver and Arthur (Tom and Kristine Scheu); three brothers, Marlin (Betty) Green, Patrick (Chris) Green and Robert (Pat) Green; and a sister, Marilyn Green.
Carolyn was born Sept. 21,1949, the daughter of Gertrude and Thomas Green. She married Dennis Scheu on Sept. 18, 1975, and had two children, Kristie (Scheu) Lamoreux and Tom Scheu. Upon having children, she became a stay-at-home mom until returning to work part-time when her children were older. Carolyn then retired to become a full-time Gramma, which she said many times was her favorite job. Her five grandchildren were her pride and joy and she rarely missed one of their many events.
Carolyn and Dennis also enjoyed many rides together in their 1928 Ford Model A pickup truck. Whether it was on their own or with the many friends in the Model A club, Carolyn rarely turned down the opportunity to go out for a ride.
To honor Carolyn's memory, an open house celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Salt Fork Center at Homer Lake Forest Preserve. Please join us for one of Carolyn's favorite activities: a casual gathering of family and friends. A private burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Kinmundy.
Memorial donations may be made to Crisis Nursery in Urbana or the Champaign County Humane Society.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.