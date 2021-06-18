SAVOY — Carolyn J. Shuler (“Janie”) of Savoy died Saturday (June 12, 2021) at Meadowbrook Health Center at the age of 82.
She was born June 15, 1938, in Gibson City, a daughter of the late William Earl and Pearl (Parr) McKeever.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Danita Riggs (Eldon) of Noblesville, Ind., Vicky Broos of Dixon, Dwain Shuler (Monica) of Champaign and Julianne Shuler of Champaign; grandchildren, Ryan and Daniel Riggs and Emily and Natalie Shuler; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy; granddaughter, Sara Shuler; and son-in-law, Tim Broos.
Carolyn graduated high school in Gibson City and married in 1957. In addition to being a lifelong homemaker, she was a self-taught seamstress who could sew whatever her children wanted or needed, and later in life, she became passionate about quilting. Other hobbies included bowling, bridge and shopping for her various collections. Her hobbies connected her to many friends and social groups.
She was an avid traveler, visiting over 50 countries and all but two states. She especially enjoyed cruises and collected treasures from many ports so she could share her memories when she returned home. Family gatherings and holidays were always a great joy to her, but Christmas was really special.
There will be a private service for immediate family members only. The family welcomes donations to a charity of your choice as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.