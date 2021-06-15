Carolyn Shuler Jun 15, 2021 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVOY — Carolyn Shuler died Saturday (June 12, 2021).Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. Sunset Funeral Home, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers