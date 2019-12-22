SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Carolyn S. Frentz passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, of a GBM brain tumor.
She was born in St Louis on Oct. 12, 1935, to Norman Joseph and Helen Wiedey Smith.
She grew up on a farm in Monticello with her brother, Norman. It was there that she learned to love animals. On the farm, there were horses, cows, donkeys (one white one), sheep (many lambs ended up in the basement being hand-fed), chickens, guineas, peacocks and Russian wolfhounds. If you sent her a picture of a neglected animal, she would donate to the cause. It has been said that she saved one gorilla three times.
Carolyn graduated from Monticello high school as valedictorian in 1953. She earned many blue ribbons playing in state music contests. She also played the lead in many school plays.
She earned a degree in speech therapy from the University of Illinois in 1957. She graduated with honors and distinction in curriculum. She was president of Gamma Phi Beta sorority.
Carolyn loved to travel. After graduation, she taught one year in Michigan and one year in San Fernando Valley, Calif. Next, she applied to teach U.S. military children and was assigned to Germany, where she taught second grade. This venue allowed her to travel all over Europe. She took out temporary Swedish citizenship and traveled to Russia. She smuggled U.S. dollars out in her shoe and sent a winter coat to a lady she had befriended.
While in Germany, she met her husband of 58 years, Austin, who was serving in the U.S. Army. They dated every day for three months and 27 days, then married in Switzerland on Jan. 16, 1962. They honeymooned in Lake Como, Italy, and later Madrid and Barcelona, Spain. They toured Scandinavia, spending Christmas in Oslo, Norway.
Returning to Oklahoma for Austin's military schooling, Carolyn did substitute teaching in Lawton schools. However, she was not allowed to teach in the black schools. Next, they were assigned to Fort Riley, Kan., and she went back to practicing speech therapy.
Carolyn went back to Monticello to live with her mother while Austin went on an unaccompanied tour to Korea. Two weeks later, Carolyn got someone to open the post office on a Sunday to get her passport and got on a plane and flew to Korea. She got a job teaching soldiers preparing for their GED. While there, Carolyn and Austin traveled to Japan, Hong Kong and the New Territories of China.
On returning to the States, they were assigned to Fort Sill, Okla. Carolyn applied to teach full time in Lawton. She helped integrate Lawton schools by becoming one of two white teachers in an all-black school. She had 17 second-grade students, and she loved it.
Their son, Norman, was born in Fort Sill in 1967. When Austin was assigned to Vietnam, Carolyn, looking for a place to live, pointed at a map and said "I have never been to Phoenix, so I think I will go there." She and 18-month-old Norman (Nordy) joined Austin in Hawaii for Christmas 1968. She brought Christmas decorations and carried a tree up in the elevator to decorate. Back in Oklahoma a third time, she played mom and bridge and was very good at both.
In 1971, Austin was assigned to teach ROTC at SJSU, and Carolyn was in California to stay. She kept busy volunteering in Nordy's classroom for two years. She also served on the symphony board, was road association president and co-chaired a school bond drive.
In 1976, they traveled the USA in a motor home for three months visiting many state capitols and the 13 original colonies. Later, they owned and operated a wholesale RV parts business in Scotts Valley and then two retail RV businesses in Arizona. They also owned a real estate property business in Santa Cruz County.
After semi-retiring, they traveled the rest of the 48 contiguous states by motor home or travel trailer. They also traveled to England, Ireland, Kenya, Brazil, New Zealand, Fiji, Alaska and Hawaii.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Austin; son, Norman, and his wife, Christi; grandchildren, Cameron, Victoria, Zachary and soon-to-be Mackenzie; brother, Norman Smith, and his wife, Susan; and nephews, Carson and William Smith.
Carolyn will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held in the spring.
Donations to your favorite animal charity would be appreciated.