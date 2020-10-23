ST. JOSEPH — Carolyn J. Stokes, age 83, of St. Joseph passed away at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.
Carolyn was born May 24, 1937, in Pulaski, daughter of the late Benjamin and Daisy McDaniel Dulaney.
She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Pulaski; and worked at PDQ Printing Company in Urbana.
She enjoyed her loving family including her grandchildren; cooking; gardening; and growing roses. She loved to take walks in her neighborhood and work outdoors. Carolyn enjoyed attending auctions with her late husband, Butch, of 52 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Harrison “Butch” Stokes on June 25, 2009; brothers, Norman and Albert Dulaney; sisters, Ruth Smith and Frances Cockrell; two infant sisters; and one infant brother.
Survivors include two daughters, Georgia (Mervin) Benting of St. Joseph and Donna (Harold) Little of Grand Chain; son, Donald Stokes (Bill Doggett) of Naples, Fla.; brother, Joe Dulaney of Urbana; three sisters, Helen Huitt of Ripley, Miss., Wanda Dulaney of Ripley, Miss., and Ann Matlock of Mississippi; four grandchildren, Katie Barton, Emily Gregg, Ben Little, and Eric Little; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Barton, Chase Gregg, Zoey Little, Megan Gold, Serenidy Little, Ja'Braylen Little, and Jordan Little; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Saturday between 9:30 and 11 a.m. at the Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tom Anders officiating. Interment will follow in the Patterson Cemetery in St. Joseph.
Pallbearers will be Mervin Benting, Harold Little, Donald Stokes, Ben Little, Matt Barton and Kyle Gregg.
