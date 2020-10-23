Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning followed by occasional showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 70F with temps falling sharply to near 45. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.