FAIRMOUNT — Carolyn Sue "Susie" Dodd-Casey, 77, passed away at 1:54 a.m. Monday (Dec. 28, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Carolyn was born on Oct. 18, 1943, in Urbana, to Ray and Ethel Wolfe Pridemore. She married David Dodd in 1963; he preceded her in death. She later married Michael Casey in 2000; he also preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey (Amber) Dodd of Fairmount and Kevin (Tami) Dodd of Fairmount; two brothers, Larry (Karen) Pridemore of Sidney and Dan (Cyndi) Pridemore of Monticello; one sister, Kay (Dave) Short of Champaign; one sister-in-law, Nedra Pridemore of Royal; five grandchildren, Airiel Marana, Laken Waltz, Kaylin Dodd, Grace Dodd and Dawson Dodd; and one great-grandchild, Cohen Corey.
Carolyn was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Pridemore.
Susie retired from the Illinois State Water Survey. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was considered the “town grandma” because all of the kids knew and loved her. She loved attending her grandchildren’s activities, gardening and cooking. She was a member of Faith Church in Fairmount, where she worked as secretary.
Due to the current situation, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Church in Fairmount in care of Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling service details. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.