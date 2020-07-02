MONTICELLO — Carolyn S. Vance passed away Wednesday (July 1, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1944, in Monticello, the daughter of Jack and Helen Muse. Carolyn married Randall Vance on March 22, 1974, and he survives.
Also surviving are her son, Travis J. Vance (Jamie), and grandchildren, Colton, Gus, Mason and Vivian, of Monticello; daughter-in-law, Molly Waldman, and grandchild, Brooke, of Mahomet; son-in-law, Tim Bureau, and grandchildren, Brandi and Clint, of Grand Haven, Mich.; brothers, Gary Muse (Phyllis) of Cisco, John Muse (Sally) of Monticello and Tom Muse (Angie) of Monticello; and nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; son, Doug Waldman; and daughter, Bridget Waldman Bureau.
Carolyn worked at Magnavox, General Cable and Kraft Foods, where she retired early because of multiple sclerosis, which she fought for 33 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities as long as her health allowed. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In keeping with Carolyn’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A private family service will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
