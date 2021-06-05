urbana — Carolyn S. Wingler, 73, of Urbana passed away at 5:50 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Rd., Urbana, with visitation three hours prior to the funeral (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) on Tuesday.
Burial will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Carolyn was born Dec. 16, 1947, in Urbana, a daughter of John and Betty (Thompson) Sansare.
She married Morris Wingler on June 11, 1967, in Urbana, and he survives. Survivors include daughters Shellie Wingler Elson (Dave Jackson) of Urbana, Leslie Key (Tom) of Urbana; and sons Dennis Wingler (Brandy) of Shipman, Va., and Kevin Wingler (Cathy) of Urbana; seven grandchildren, Dustin, Zack, Vince, Chelsea, Ian, Kaia and Schuyler; and great-grandchildren Zoey, Serenytee, Waylon, Ryker and Carsen. Also surviving are two sisters, Liz Sansare of Charleston and Robin Hess of Urbana, and a brother, John Sansare of Alabama.
As much as Carolyn loved her family she also loved her second family. Carolyn was a drag racer and quite an accomplished one at that. Her drag racing family was a big part of her life and family. Spending many seasons competing, she won many awards. Her first year racing she was Rookie of the Year as well as Female Driver of the Year. Carolyn was a fierce competitor, qualifying for the NHRA ET bracket Nationals nine times and was runner-up at Super Chevy Sunday once in her illustrious career.
Carolyn loved racing so much that when she finished competing she and her husband Morris purchased and ran the racetrack she called home.
God speed, mom, meemaw, great meemaw, you are staged and have the green light to heaven.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.