URBANA — Carolyn was born Jan. 2, 1924, the third child of Raymond and Kathryn Schlueter, in Kenesaw, Neb. She graduated from Kenesaw High School and Hastings College in Nebraska (BA in fine arts). She married Lloyd D. Witter in Seattle in 1950; moved to Chicago; Hinsdale; then to Urbana in 1956. She had three children: Bart, Beth (Vance Gledhill) and Janet (Fraser Hill); and six grandchildren (Chris Gledhill, Jenny Gledhill, Sarah Hill, Lauren Hill, Kathryn Hill and Adam Hill).
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Lloyd Witter; daughter, Janet Hill; grandson, Adam Hill; brother, Richard Schlueter; and sister, Margaret Grimm.
Carolyn S. Witter died at home July 20, 2020, at 10:17 a.m.
Shortly after moving to Urbana, we moved to an appropriately-named street called Bliss Drive (part of the University Married Housing Development). There, my mother and father met other young university start-up families (Walt and Pat Franke, John and Bonnie Hummel, Walt and Carolyn McMahon, Jim and Bonnie Tarr). Remarkably, these families would remain close friends for more than 60 years. In about 1960, we moved from Bliss Drive to a new house on Burkwood Drive, where a few years later, another pair of lifelong friends moved next door (Roger and Iris Marcum). The one similar trait among all of mom and dad's friends is they like to party, so they set up the gourmet group, the potluck group, the May birthday party, the UnMay birthday party, Chinese New Year, and even had a party for an old Chevrolet station wagon about to turn over 100,000 miles. These parties all centered around food, drink, lively conversation and even livelier dancing. I loved to watch the couples all jitterbugging to the big-band music of the 1940s.
One thing I would like to say about my mother is she was a very nice woman. I know I am biased, but if you ask anyone who knew her, they would say the same. Somehow, she would always see the good in people. “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.” I think she and so many of her like-minded friends make this a better world. Their kindness, understanding and love sluffed off on others, creating a wonderful cascade.
Although I mentioned only a few friends by name, she had scores of close friends from bridge groups, Stitch & (rhyming term for gossip) and symphony at Krannert. I love you, Mom. I and so many others will miss you forever. Your devoted son, Bart.
No memorial or visitation has been planned at present.
Online condolences may be offered at rennerwikoffchapel.com.