ST. JOSEPH — A celebration of the life of Carolyn Sue Yoos will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., Champaign.
Carolyn died at 9:16 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born July 20, 1939, in Centralia, to Roy Eldon Hall and Helen Margaret (Woolbright) Hall. She graduated from Centralia High School in 1957, then moved to St. Louis to attend nursing school. During this time, she became engaged to and married Stuart Francis Yoos Jr. on June 29, 1958. He was the love of her life and cared for him until his death on April 7, 2017.
The couple moved to Wisconsin while Stuart completed his service in the U.S. Coast Guard before moving to Champaign. Together, they built their home in St. Joseph and moved there in September 1962.
Carolyn retired from the University of Illinois as an administrative assistant in the dean’s office. She was a longtime member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, where she indulged her love of singing as a member of the choir. She also had a love for sewing, gardening, angels and butterflies, but most of all, she loved her grandson, Roy Yoos.
Carolyn is survived by two children, Paul Yoos of St. Joseph and Heidi (Steve) Shierry of Villa Park; a grandson, Roy Yoos of St. Joseph; a brother, Gary Hall of Centralia; and a sister-in-law, Sue Cunninghham of Leesburgh, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., Champaign, IL 61821; or the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District, 222 E. Warren St., St. Joseph, IL 61873.