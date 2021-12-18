ST. JOSEPH — Carolyn S. Yoos, 82, of St. Joseph passed away at 9:16 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 16, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Carolyn was born July 20, 1939, in Centralia, the daughter of Roy E. and Helen (Woolbright) Hall. She married Stuart F. Yoos Jr. on June 29, 1958. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2017.
She is survived by her children, Paul Yoos of St. Joseph and Heidi (Steve) Shierry of Villa Park; grandson, Roy Yoos of St. Joseph; and brother, Gary Hall of Central City.
She was preceded in death by both parents.
Carolyn retired from the University of Illinois as an administrative assistant. She was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Champaign, where she was a member of the choir. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, angels and butterflies, but most of all her grandson, Roy. She was a graduate of Centralia High School, Centralia. She attended nursing school in St. Louis.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell, Champaign, IL 61821, or the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire District, St. Joseph.