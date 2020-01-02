ST. JOSEPH — Carri (Stichnoth) Graham, 60, of St. Joseph passed away at 9:15 a.m. Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at home.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Pastor Gene Turner will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carri was born Oct. 2, 1959, in Watseka, the daughter of George and Norma (Knapp) Stichnoth.
She is survived by her parents, George and Norma Stichnoth of St. Joseph; sister, Rhoda (Derk) Garmon of Homer; and a nephew, whom she adored, Wesley Garmon.
She loved children and animals as well as her St. Joseph United Methodist Church family.
Carri was a truly good and caring person who will be missed by many.
Donations in Carri's honor can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.