FITHIAN — Carrie Kay (Rademacher) Carter, 48, of rural Fithian passed away Wednesday (Jan. 26, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, with Pastor Scott Guhl officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling the arrangements. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford.
Carrie was born May 21, 1973, in Urbana, daughter of Wayne and Glenna (Franzen) Rademacher.
Carrie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Frank and Hiske (Schluter) Rademacher; and maternal grandparents, Wilbur and Rosie (Cornelius) Franzen.
Carrie is survived by her parents of Fithian; two brothers, Brent (Kerry) Rademacher of Danville and Corey (Randi) Rademacher of Fithian; eight nieces and nephews, Kaylee (Bradley) Leigh, Chase Rademacher, Nolan Rademacher, Reagan Rademacher, Quinn Rademacher, Carson Rademacher, Camden Rademacher and Fallon Rademacher; and a great-nephew, Leigh due, to arrive in February.
Carrie was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gifford and graduated from Armstrong Township High School, where she played volleyball and basketball. She earned an associate degree in visual arts at Parkland College. She was employed with Patterson Dental in Champaign as a graphic designer after finishing college until 2007.
Carrie enjoyed doing artwork, photography and especially making cards for family and friends. She designed bulletin boards at her church as well as crafts for children’s Bible study. She also enjoyed watching Christian television along with the Chicago Cubs and Illini basketball. She loved spending time with her family and especially her nieces and nephews.
Her loved ones will most remember her incredible strength in weakness evidenced by her joyful attitude, sense of humor and strong faith in her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. She took great comfort in Ephesians 6:10, “I am strong in the Lord and in the power of his might.”
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.