MONTICELLO — Carrie Ellen (Sebens) Munhall of Monticello, formerly of Champaign, died at 6:11 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5, 2022) at home.
Mackey-Wright Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A private family viewing and graveside service is being held, with burial in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Carrie Ellen was born on July 2, 1932, on the family farm in Bement, to Albert J. and Edna L. (Hamman) Sebens. She married Melvin J. (Bud) Munhall on Feb. 26, 1955.
Carrie Ellen is survived by her husband, Bud; beloved cat, Mason; and daughters, Mary Beth Munhall of Monticello, Theresa (Dwayne) Moore of Champaign and Pamla (Lynn) Bogle of Texas.
Grandchildren Stephanie R. Moore and Carrie Jo (Mike) Trimble of Champaign and Daniel, Michael, Heather, and Amanda Ross of Texas. Great-grandchildren Makayla K. Moore of Texas and Brandon J. Dixon of Champaign and Slade Ross, Stevie Ross, Sierra Ross Curtis, Seth Ross, Soren Drury, Jorden Daniels, Jayden Daniels, Zachary Ross, Ale Ross, James Ross and Emma Ross of Texas. Great-grandchildren Ramsey B. Treadway and Noah S.L. Dixon of Champaign and Xavier Curtis, Jaxon Nixon, Wesleyan Ross and Axle Ross of Texas.
Carrie Ellen is also survived by her brother, John A. (Myrna) Sebens of Monticello, and sister, Donna E. (Carter) Jones of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Helen R. Hess and Frances C. Hartrick; and grandson, Daniel Ross.
Carrie Ellen worked for the Champaign Unit 4 school system for 46 years before retiring in 1997 as an administrative assistant in the Personnel Office. She enjoyed reading and going out to eat with her sisters every Wednesday.
Memorials may be made to Catsnip, 1713 S. State St., Suite 104, Champaign, IL 61820; or Transitions Health Hospice, 332 W. Marion Ave., Suite N1, Forsyth, IL 62535. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.