OAKWOOD — L. Carroll McBride, 83, of Oakwood passed into the arms of God on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. He passed peacefully in the presence of family and friends at his home.
Carroll was born May 3, 1938, in Watseka, the son of James and Lillian McBride.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Tresa McBride; son, Brian (Betsy) McBride, both of Oklahoma; as well as seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Carroll was a true cowboy, accomplished in rodeo and a well-known leather crafter. He will be missed by all for his generosity and love for family and friends.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Homer New Life Church of Faith, 505 W. Crittenden St., Homer. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. Per Carroll’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Please join Carroll’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.