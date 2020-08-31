NEWMAN — Carroll D. Miller, 69, of Newman passed away at 3:56 p.m. Friday (Aug. 28, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Carroll was born on Dec. 9, 1950, in Danville, to Carroll and Patty (Cope) Miller. He married Judith Miller on Dec. 13, 1986, in Newman.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Miller; one daughter, Denise (Sean) Warner of Tolono; one son, Scott (Amanda) Smith of Villa Grove; five grandchildren, Jacob Warner, Abigail Warner, Isabella Warner, Peyton Smith and Jackson Smith; and two brothers, Dan Miller of Allerton and David Miller of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.
Carroll was a loving husband, dad and grandfather. He never missed any of his grandchildren’s sporting events and was their biggest fan. He was also a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5, at Joines Funeral Home, 403 W. Gillogly St., Newman. A private burial will be held at a later date. We ask you to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newman Fire Protection District.