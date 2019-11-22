TILTON — Carroll Wernigk, 70 of Tilton died at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) at Colonial Manor Rehabilitation Center in Danville.
Carroll was born on May 15, 1949, in Collison, the son of Charles and Laura Wernigk. Carroll married Carolyn on Jan. 3, 1991 in Henderson, Ky. She survives.
Other survivors include two sons, Michael (Hayden) Wernigk of Glasgow, Ky., and Scott (Megan) Wernigk of Danville; three sisters, Margaret Cunningham of Estero, Fla., Martha Fadda of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Jan Smith of Potomac; three brothers, Ronald Wernigk of Danville, Robert Wernigk of Danville, James (Don) Wernigk of Potomac. Also, four grandchildren, Dustin Wernigk of Westville, Joshua Wernigk of Glasgow, Ky., Roman Elston of Springfield and Alex Henthorn of Catlin; along with five great-grandchildren.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest brother Gene.
Carroll retired from Tee Pak, Inc., in 2005 after 33 years of service. Carroll loved to fish, watch Westerns, home improvement shows and NASCAR. Most notable, Carroll enjoyed helping others in the community and will be sorely missed by his neighbors, friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Corner Stone Christian Church, 1607 Greenwood Cemetery Rd., Danville, with Rev. Kevin Cox officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church.
