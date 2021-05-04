DANVILLE — Carryl June (Winfield) Fox, 90, of Danville passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 24, 2021, while visiting family in Springfield.
Carryl was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Danville, the daughter of Lewis Elvin “Nip” Winfield and Bernadine (Shadley) Winfield, in the midst of the Great Depression. Her parents divorced when she was a very small child, and though she had a relationship with her father throughout her life, she was blessed to be raised by a wonderful extended family, including her mother, maternal grandparents, aunts and an uncle. They were honest, hard-working people who were very supportive of Carryl, and surrounded her with love and care.
The first 12 years of Carryl’s life were spent on a farm in Fairmount, where she attended first and second grade, and in rural Indiana, near Hillsboro. When Carryl was 12, she moved to Danville with her mother, where the family believed that educational opportunities would be greater. She attended Washington Grade School, where she was eighth-grade class treasurer and made many lifelong friends. Carryl graduated from Danville High School in 1948. At DHS, she was a member of the A Cappella Choir, Student Council, Girls’ Club and the Medley staff.
Following high school, Carryl took a job with Illinois Bell Telephone, initially as a telephone operator, and later as a teller in the business office. It was during this time that she met her husband, Robert V. “Bob” Fox, when he came to install a telephone in her apartment. Although Bob also worked for Illinois Bell, they had never met. Bob and Carryl were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Danville on May 7, 1950. They had two children and spent 67 years together before his passing in 2017.
After her children entered elementary school, Carryl returned to the workforce in 1966, and she worked for Danville District 118 for the next 24 years. Many will remember her as the learning resource clerk (librarian) at Liberty School. Carryl loved her job, made many friends there, and was a favorite among the students. She retired at the end of the 1990 school year.
Following retirement, Carryl became interested in art, and joined the Danville Art League, where she took lessons in various media. China painting became her focus. She was active in an area china-painting group, created many beautiful pieces, and once again made special friends.
Carryl was a voracious reader, enjoyed travel, and treasured visiting with her many friends. Most of all, she cherished the time with her family, including her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Carryl was a longtime and active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Danville, as well as the World Organization of China Painters, Governor Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Auxiliary, and Retired District 118 Employees.
In addition to her husband, Robert V. Fox, Carryl was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are two children, Terri (Jim) Novaria of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Ken (Susan) Fox of LaGrange; five grandchildren, Katie Novaria of Washington, D.C., Andrew (Christine) Novaria of Springfield, Nathan Novaria of Washington, D.C., and Sullivan and Delaney Fox, both of Chicago; one great-granddaughter, Hannah Novaria; a sister, Patricia Allee of Mattoon; a brother, Dr. James (Connie) Winfield of Arthur; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carryl was a beautiful, loving, kind, thoughtful and generous person with an unforgettable smile and a sparkle in her eye. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville. The Rev. Ann Schwartz will officiate. Services will also be live-streamed at facebook.com/FPCDANVILLE61832. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Burial will be at Springhill Cemetery. Following burial, all are invited to a celebration lunch in Carryl’s honor at the Danville Boat Club, 15750 Boat Club Road, Danville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Danville, or the Danville Public School Foundation in memory of Carryl Fox, 516 N. Jackson St., Danville. These donations will benefit the Liberty School Library.
