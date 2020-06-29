FARMER CITY — Casey J. Shelmadine, 29, of Farmer City passed away at 8:45 a.m. Thursday (June 25, 2020) at his residence.
Casey was born Feb. 14, 1991, in Urbana, the son of Jessie L. and Cindy (McGrath) Shelmadine.
He is survived by his fiancee, Tracy Stubbe; mother, Cindy Shelmadine of Farmer City; father, Jessie Shelmadine of Mahomet; sisters, Christina Shelmadine (fiance Joel Goyne) of Sidney and Elizabeth Canchola of Champaign; brothers, Ian Vanagaitis of Champaign and Patrick McClain of Bourbonnais; niece, Barbara Farney; grandfather, Kenneth McGrath; and grandmother, Shirley Shelmadine.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara McGrath, and grandfather, James R. Shelmadine Sr.
Casey worked as a tower climber and previously as a butcher. He was a member of the Tower Climbers of America. Casey enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, singing and living life to the fullest.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Suicide Prevention Awareness.
