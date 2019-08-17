DANVILLE — Casey Douglas Smothers, 61, of Danville passed away with family by his side on Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Casey was born in Danville on Sept. 10, 1957, to Robert and June (Newell) Smothers.
Casey married Beth (Dokey) Smothers on Aug. 3, 1993, and recently celebrated 26 wonderful years of marriage. Casey lives on through his three sons: Aaron of Champaign, Chase of Knoxville, Tenn., and Cameron of Orlando, Fla.
He is also survived by his sister, Sharon (Richard) Knight; his in-laws, David and Mary Burmeister; his sister-in-law, Cyndi (Donnie) Dazey; nephews, Jakob and Jared Dazey; and a countless number of wonderful friends and extended family.
Casey graduated from Bismarck-Henning High School — in Bismarck — in 1976. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Knoxville, Tenn., earning a bachelor's degree from Johnson University in 1981.
Throughout his life, Casey enjoyed many hobbies: watching the Chicago Bears and Cubs with his buddies (and the occasional beer), playing softball and football, producing heavenly jams with numerous bands as a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, sharing the joys of comedy and music with the world, tending to an expansive vegetable garden and spending time with his family and four-legged frisbee partner, Ollie.
Casey’s smile, humor and character were infectious. The light that he brought to the world is irreplaceable — but that light will continue to shine through the memories that he spent 61 years building with his friends and family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with a cremation to follow. There will be a gathering for family and friends at the American Legion Post 210 immediately following the funeral service. Officiating will be Raymie Gordon. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Casey’s name to the Masonic outreach program or the Bismarck-Henning Music Department.
Please join Casey’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.