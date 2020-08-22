FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Catherine (Cassie) Elizabeth Helgesen McCabe, 54, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home in Franklin, Tenn.
Cassie was born Dec. 21, 1965, at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, but lived in Champaign until 1993.
Cassie is survived by her two children, Maggie Jean McCabe and Andrew Patrick McCabe; her mother, Marne Helgesen; her brother, Jeff Helgesen; two sisters, Molly Helgesen and Annie Helgesen Quinn; and two nieces, MacKenzie Pankey and Macie Quinn.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gregg Helgesen.
She attended Westview Elementary School, Edison Middle School and Central High School. She received her B.S. (Childhood Education/Psychology) and MBA from the University of Illinois. As an undergraduate (1983-87), she was head drum major for the Marching Illini, the first freshman in the Big Ten to be chosen for that prestigious leadership role. She was also one of three undergraduates that created the first pep band for home games for the Illinois volleyball team coached by Mike Hebert — one of her proudest accomplishments. She was a dedicated booster of the University of Illinois throughout her later life.
After graduating with her MBA, she was appointed director of two Rocking Horse child care centers (simultaneously): one in Bloomington, the other in Springfield. Residing in Springfield, she served as social director of the MBAA Alumni Committee of Springfield and as president of the Springfield Tennis Association.
After relocating to Franklin, Tenn., Cassie was appointed director of KinderCare Learning Centers for the Nashville district, later becoming asset manager for SunTrust Bank of Nashville, and finally, product specialist for Nelson Mazda of Franklin. She served as social director for the Nashville Illini Alumni Club, and actively contributed to the community and her children’s school, athletic and scout activities.
Cassie was an energetic, vibrant, giving human being. She was a talented musician with a beautiful singing voice. She loved life, and she especially loved her son and daughter. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Cassie’s life is planned for spring 2021.