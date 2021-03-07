CHAMPAIGN — The world lost a beloved mother and wife, Catalina "Lina" Barcenilla, on March 4, 2021.
Lina battled ovarian cancer, but it never stopped her from giving her best. Lina peacefully died in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born to Domingo and Rosario Sustino on April 10, 1953, in Camotes, Philippines.
Lina worked at Macy’s and was known by her colleagues as a sweet and caring fashionista who went beyond the extra mile to make her customers happy.
Lina is survived by her husband, Mariano Barcenilla Jr.; three children, Ann (Francis) Quiban, Venice (Junard) and Brooklyn (Dennis); five grandchildren, Zuriel, Zanna, Zach, Zarah and Zion; two sisters, Doring and Henia; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign.
Condolences may be sent to 3908 Boulder Ridge Dr, Champaign, IL 61822 or offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.
“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.” — St. Francis of Assisi