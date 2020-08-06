WHITE HEATH — Catherine M. "Kitty" Benson, 94, of White Heath passed away at 5:11 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Kitty was born Feb. 15, 1926, in Seymour, the daughter of George and Media (Patterson) Wittig. She married Ervin Dale Benson on Jan. 21, 1949, in DeLand. He passed away April 27, 2000.
Kitty is survived by her daughter, Cheryel Blackwelder of Champaign; sons, Kim Benson of White Heath and Tony Benson of Monticello; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, one daughter, six brothers and six sisters.
Kitty was a domestic housekeeper for Dr. Allman for 51 years. She was a member of the White Heath United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed quilting, reading, cooking and spending time with her family.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the White Heath United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.