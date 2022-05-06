GIBSON CITY — Catherine M. “Cathy” Breeden, 62, of Gibson City, formerly of rural Loda, passed away at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday (May 4, 2022) at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with Josh Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the funeral home.
Cathy was born Dec. 31, 1959, in Paxton, the daughter of Darrel and Carol Marie Currie Kroon. She married Ken Breeden on June 23, 1999, on the family farm in Loda. He survives.
Along with her husband, Ken, she is survived by her father, Darrel Kroon of Paxton; two daughters, Stacey (Steven) Day of Muscatine, Iowa, and Stephanie (Josh) Johnson of Gibson City; five grandchildren, Makenzi and Tia Day and Hailey, Griffin and Wesley Johnson; three brothers, David Kroon of Savoy, Richard Kroon of Gibson City and Robert (Sheila) Kroon of Gibson City; three nieces, Jessica, Molly and Cally; and one nephew, Adam.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Cathy graduated from Gibson City High School in 1978. She was an administrative assistant for the Corps of Engineers at Chanute Air Force Base and retired after 35 years.
She was an avid reader. Cathy’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Foundation Infusion Center. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.