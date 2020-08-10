TILTON — Catherine “Cathy” Joy (Lane) Jones of Tilton passed away Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Oct. 23, 1952, to Francis Claude Lane and Betty (Thompson) Lane in Danville. She met the love of her life, Richard Allen Jones, and they married on Oct. 16, 1971, spending almost 49 years of marriage together.
Cathy is survived by her children, Bridgette (Christopher) Latoz, Tiffany (Herbert) McClellan, Ryan Jones (Amber Delp) and Jonathan Jones. She has two grandchildren, Samuel Jones (Kaleigh Wells) and Elizabeth-Boyd Jones, as well as siblings, Claudia (Kenny) Pickard, Marylin Sollars, Olivia (Mark) Kuchefski, Frank Lane, Joe Lane and Steve (Pam) Lane.
Cathy grew up in Danville and went to St. Joseph School and Schlarman High School. After Cathy married Richard, they raised their family in Tilton. Cathy worked at St. James Church and Hyster in Danville and finished up her career in the Danville school district at Southview Middle School, where she was the librarian.
Cathy was always active in her children's lives and was a super mom; she always made sure her kids had what they needed when they needed it. She was the rock of the family and had a terrific sense of humor. She loved going shopping with her girls and watching her boys play sports. She was a super shopper and would get the best deals. She would get so excited about her discounts. She definitely passed that down to her girls.
After she retired in 2017, Cathy and Richard traveled all over the world, and she had so much enthusiasm when she would book a trip. She loved going to Vegas the most, where she would play the penny slots. She also enjoyed cruises where she could relax and watch the ocean. Cathy also loved to read, and when she would travel by car, that is what she did to pass time. Cathy finally had her dream house built last year, and she was very proud of it.
Cathy was an incredible mother and wife and the most giving and helpful person you would meet. She will be incredibly missed.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Betty Lane; sister, Bonita Lane; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herschel and Beverly Jones.
A celebration of Cathy’s life will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883, with Father O’Reilly officiating. Visitation will be from 11 to noon Wednesday prior to her service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Songer Cemetery, Tilton. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.