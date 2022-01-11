DeLAND — Catherine E. “Betty” Williams, 93, of DeLand passed away at 4:50 a.m. Friday (Jan. 7, 2022) at her family home in DeLand.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the DeLand Christian Church with Pastor Danny Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the DeLand Christian Church or Faith in Action.
Betty was born Jan. 9, 1928, in DeLand, the daughter of Sherman and Carrie (Broadwell) Parrish. She married Leland G. Williams on Oct. 1, 1948, in DeLand. He passed away Nov. 11, 2014.
Survivors include her children, Barbara Nichols of DeLand, Elizabeth Williams of DeLand and Leanne (John) Griffin of Tolono; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Betty Jean Parrish of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Sherman Alvin Williams and Russell Lee Williams; five brothers; and one sister.
Betty was a hairdresser in DeLand for 44 years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, embroidery and reading.
