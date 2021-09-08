TILTON — Catherine “Kate” L. Hablas, 72, of Tilton entered heaven at 8:58 p.m. Friday (Sept. 3, 2021) at home.
Kate was born on July 23, 1949, in Danville, to John and Jacqueline "Jackie" (Spicer) Copas. She married Robert W. Johnston Jr. on Aug. 4, 1968, and together they share one daughter. She later married Colonel Louis J. Hablas Jr. USAF (ret.) on June 29, 1997.
She is survived by her daughter, April (William) Pattengale of Danville; grandchildren, Catherine Brown, Lillian Brown, Anthony Pattengale, Ashley Rich and Jordan Pattengale; Louis' children and grandchildren, Louis J. (Beth) Hablas III, Madison and Patrick of Alpharetta, Ga., Christopher (Jennifer) Hablas, Samantha, Joseph, Thomas and Matthew of St. Johns, Fla., Jenni (Jason) Booth, Jacob, Maisey and Charlotte of Woodbridge, Va.; and her brothers, David (Linda) Copas and Samuel (Angela) Copas.
Kate was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Everett Terrell; sister-in-law, Lori Copas; grandson, Alex Hablas; and son-in-law, Matthew Brown.
Kate was a 1967 graduate of Westville High School. While in high school, Kate also completed training to be a licensed cosmetologist. She held her license for 55 years. In 2001, she retired to care for her family and grandchildren. She was a member of Grape Creek Baptist Church. She served with her husband, Louis, in Gideons International. She enjoyed family genealogy and was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Grape Creek Baptist Church, 13658 Grape Creek Road, Danville, IL 61834, with Pastor Dave Leary officiating. Family will be receiving friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church Friday. Masks will be required for entry into the church. Burial will follow in Danville National Cemetery.
Memorials in Kate's memory may be given to Grape Creek Baptist Church. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling service arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.