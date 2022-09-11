Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High 68F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.