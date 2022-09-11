URBANA — Catherine “Katie” Brian of Urbana passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, after a brief illness.
Katie was born on June 7, 1930, in Champaign, the daughter of Emery and Catherine (Bowers) Nale.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ray Brian; son, Scott Brian; and beloved dog, Soo-Z.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge 2497, a past president of the Women of the Moose and a member of Champaign VFW Post 5520. She loved spending time with her dog, Soo-Z.
A graveside inurnment will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery, Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Katie’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society in Urbana.
Please join Katie’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. Cremation rites have been accorded at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.